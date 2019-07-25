Just east of the square sits one of Stockton’s little known hidden gems — Brian’s Park.
Named for Brian Barham, longtime Stockton resident and business owner who passed away in a single-vehicle accident almost five years ago.
Mayor Mary Norell, who was personal friends with Barham, said the park has personal meaning to her.
“I knew Brian well,” Norell said. “When I was at the chamber [of commerce], we used to have brainstorming sessions together. He was so full of ideas and energy. This park is really a reflection of his efforts here in Stockton.”
Barham’s construction company had started the work when he passed away, but a number of local organizations, groups and businesses saw to it the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce could finish the park in Barham’s memory.
“This was a project we started with Brian and we wanted this to be completed as a way to remember him and his contributions to community. This park is for everyone. Whether you’re grabbing a cup of coffee, stopping for lunch, checking your e-mail or you’re plugging in to one of our hybrid [vehicle] charging stations, this is a great place to take a break and enjoy Stockton.”
Original stones from the old jail which was damaged in the 2003 tornado were acquired from the Cedar County Historical Society, the Nature Education Art Trails group provided an Indian chief bust for park décor, Rovenstine’s Greenhouse provided custom brick work for the park’s sidewalk, Bay Butte Hills provided an ornamental fountain, the Stockton Teen Empowerment Program donated bench seating, Bruce Yarnell installed electricity and water to the park at no cost to SACC and rocks from an old U.S. Army Corps of Engineers quarry area were acquired for the park’s borders.
Norell said locally sourcing as many materials as possible for the park was one more way to show the facility had true Stockton significance.
The park features a landscaping, educational art, a small fountain, bicycle parking, semi-covered seating, free wireless internet connectivity, electricity and running water.
The city does not ban smoking or outside food and drink from the small park. However, trash and cigarette receptacles are provided and city officials encourage anyone using the park to utilize the amenities accordingly.
Norell also performs much of the maintenance on Brian’ Park herself and coordinates seasonal upkeep of the facility.
Brian’s Park, open year-round, is located just east of the square on Mo. 32 in the heart of Stockton.
