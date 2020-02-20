•What qualifies you as a candidate for alderman?
As a lifelong resident of Stockton, I only want to see this beautiful town grown and flourish. This town has, and will, continue to be my home and the home of my family for many generations to come.
•How will your background and education help you in office if elected?
My education in emergency medical services has helped me learn the layout of Stockton and increased my ability to interact with people from all walks of life. Hopefully, the compassion that has helped my career will carry me far in helping the city of Stockton.
•What do you believe are the most significant issues currently facing the city of Stockton and what do you intend to do if elected to resolve those issues?
One of my greatest fears is Stockton falling by the wayside like so many of these other small towns in the area. I hope to be able to increase the desirability of Stockton to those who aren’t from our wonderful little town. I am hopeful that we can bring more attractions to Stockton, other than the lake, so that Stockton can grow and thrive.
•Personal comments:
I’m running for this position so that I can be more involved in this town. I hope that I will be able to serve and make the correct decisions to help Stockton grow. Thank you to all those who have helped me and my family in our lives here. I want to return the favor by serving this town. Thank you and God bless.
