Brent Bland, candidate for Cedar County Memorial Hospital board, one-year term. 

•What qualifies you as a candidate for the hospital’s board?
As a lifelong member of Cedar County for over six decades, I have an imbedded interest and passion for the county hospital’s past, present and future. Having been in business for over 40 years, I see the absolute necessity to prioritize our county’s hospital operations from a valid business perspective. We are accountable to the county, the hospital, along with the people we continue to serve.
•How will your background and education help you in office if elected?
Experiences and interactions with people in a multitude of capacities enhances the ability to communicate. I have been active in careers — and currently still am — where listening is as important as speaking. We need to have better communication countywide and I am willing to listen to all opinions, concerns and aspects of this issue.
•What do you believe are the most significant issues currently facing Cedar County Memorial Hospital and what do you intend to do if elected to resolve those issues?
Eventually, we must see the county hospital operating in the black. It has been in the red far too long! This has to be addressed conservatively, logically and sensibly. The board and administration must take a realistic, defined and understandable approach at spending, departmental operations, as well as the many aspects of the county hospital’s functions and services. If drastic adjustments need to be implemented, we have to face them accordingly and expeditiously. The future of the county hospital is at stake.
•Personal comments:
I will do my best to fulfill my duties as a member of the board. Two major points I want to focus on are:
1. We must conscientiously and responsibly conduct all operations of the county hospital with sound business-minded acumen.
2. Personal and professional care, of course is utmost priority; administration, board, and staff can ensure this, respectively.
