Bradshaw, Potts are October SOMs

Stockton High School’s Students of the Month for October are seniors Jason Bradshaw and Shanae Potts.
The award, sponsored by Simmons Bank and the Cedar County Republican, recognizes SHS students who distinguish themselves through outstanding achievements in extracurricular activities, academics, leadership, citizenship and service to their school and community.
Bradshaw, the son of Rosalee Plymate and Mark Bradshaw, is active in track, cross-country, math team, FBLA, speech and debate, band and the Boy Scouts of America. His awards include student of the week, FBLA and letters in track and cross-country.
Potts, the daughter of Terry and Trish Potts, is active in FFA, track, cross-country and band. Her awards include student of the week, letters in track and cross-country, FFA officer, Grasslands team second in state and state band award.
