With partial funding from a 2019 fundraiser, Cedar County Memorial Hospital has recently purchased a Discovery QDR Series Hologic Bone Density machine. This state-of-the art-series tester is used to reveal overall bone health in patients. Bone density testing may reveal normal results, osteopenia or low bone density, or osteoporosis, the most severe form of bone weakness. The lower your bone density, the greater your risk of broken bones. If bone health is compromised, medications are available to help circumvent the problem before major fractures may occur.
Recommendations for bone density testing include women age 65 or older, men age 70 or older, anyone with bone breakage after age 50, women of menopausal age with risk factors, postmenopausal women under age 65 with risk factors and men age 50-69 with risk factors.
Testing normally take 20 minutes, is commonly covered by most insurance carriers and is recommended every two years. It does require a physician's order.
