A woman from Bolivar suffered minor injuries after a single-vehicle wreck just three miles west of Fair Play in Cedar County early Friday morning, Feb. 7.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Sandy C. Bonds, 42, was westbound on Mo. 32 in a 2005 Mercury van at around 4:15 a.m.
Upon arriving at the scene, it was determined the wreck occurred when Bonds fell asleep and traveled off the left side of the road, then struck a ditch, embankment and fence.
Bonds was transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital, in Bolivar, for minor injuries. She was wearing a seat belt, the report said.
The Mercury received extensive damage and was towed from the scene by the owner.
Corporal M. Mason investigated the wreck.
Friday wreck
An El Dorado woman suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle wreck on Friday evening, Feb. 7.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Amanda Tyler, 25, of El Dorado Springs was northbound in a 2014 GMC Terrain north of Hospital Road in El Dorado Springs on Mo. 32.
The wreck occurred at around 7:15 p.m. when Tyler was struck from behind by a 2004 Mercury Monterey, driven by Jason L. Brightwell, 39, of Stockton.
Tyler was transported to CMH in Bolivar, the report said. She was wearing a seat belt.
Both vehicles received moderate damage in the wreck.
Trooper A.M. Jeffreys investigated the crash.
