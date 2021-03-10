On Monday, March 8, the City of Stockton Board of Aldermen held a regular city council meeting at the Stockton City Hall. All members of the council were present except John Wilson as the pledge of allegiance and invocation followed roll call.
After Mayor Roger Hamby and the Aldermen approved the agenda after a minor adjustment. A motion was made to add a proposal to raise the pay of Deedra Senecal, who works for the city’s recycling, to the agenda.
For the reports from appointed boards, the City Clerk Vanessa Harper discussed a request to waive fees for events on Monday, March 15, Sunday, April 11 and Friday, April 30. The American legion will use the community building for an event which will be a dinner for high school students entering the military. Council members decided to waive the fees for use of the community building.
No reports were given from the airport, cemetery and police department liaison.
Council members moved onto the next item which was to schedule business. The Aldermen first determined an MRWA City of Stockton delegate. The Board of Aldermen motioned to vote Raymond Heryford as the delegate.
The Aldermen then determined whether to pay MRWA legislative assessment of $275.00. The Missouri Rural Water Association previously helped give advice and help with water lines in the city and offer programs for cities. City Clerk Vanessa Harper advocated for the group as well as other Board of Aldermen members. Council members approved to pay the assessment of $275.00.
The Board of Aldermen went onto the next item of scheduled business which was regarding the upcoming Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet on Saturday, March 27. During the meeting, members decided on how Board of Aldermen will vote. All members of the city that were present to the meeting were given a voting sheet where all the papers would be tallied in before the banquet for the City of Stockton’s vote.
Closing scheduled business, the council updated the signature card at Great Southern Bank with Mayor Hamby’s name. The Aldermen briefly talked before approving to update the signature card.
City Clerk, Vanessa Clark, then talked about the added item to the agenda which was increasing part-time city recycler Deedra from $10 to $10.50. Board of Aldermen member Mary Ann Manring then brought up the issue of Deedra being treated poorly and being verbally abused by a group of people dropping off recycling. Attorney Peter Lee suggested to take a picture of the license plate and to report the incident to the police in the next occurrence.
Onto reports from appointed officials, City Attorney Peter Lee gave an update on the Ramie Halbrook properties. Lee let the council know Halbrook has been back in town and they have been working on the properties. Lee addressed the council letting them know he has made progress on the issue.
Public Works supervisor then asked the City of Stockton to give a report. Heryford passed on a surplus property from John Wilson with Raymond telling council members he’d like to get the process started on the property as many are interested.
Council members then discussed an issue with airport village which is out of the City of Stockton’s limits. Aldermen members voiced the issue of the property not being as well kept.
“Any private citizen in the county that has a complaint about Airport Village, feel free to contact the owner of the property,” Attorney Lee added.
The Board of Aldermen then moved onto communications from elected officials.
Board of Aldermen member Barbara Pate then addressed the council about the opening of city hall. She told the city members many citizens are upset about the city hall not being opened to the public.The council decided on the issue which was voted on 4-1 to open the City Hall following its remodeling which is set to start near the end of March.
To close communications from elected officials, Mayor Hamby proposed to reduce the speed limit from Craig up Terrance across Skyline to Ward from 25 miles per hour to 15 miles per hour. Attorney Lee told the council he will have an ordinance created by the next meeting for members to decide.
Mayor Hamby adjourned the regular session as the next City of Stockton Board of Alderman meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 22 at 4:30 p.m. at the Stockton City Hall.
