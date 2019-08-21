Lifelong Cedar County resident Brent Bland was sworn in and became a member of the Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees during its Monday, Aug. 19, meeting. Bland stepped in to fill a vacancy until the scheduled election next April.
Bland is a longtime El Dorado Springs auto dealer, affiliated with Bland-Brumback Funeral Home in Stockton and a minister at the Herriman Chapel Church in Cedar Springs.
