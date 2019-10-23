Current walnut hauls bring record-high prices
It is black walnut harvest time throughout central Missouri and this means Hammons Products Co. is buying wild-harvested black walnuts.
Whether a person participates in the annual undertaking for exercise, outdoor enjoyment, following a centuries-old time-honored tradition or to make some extra pocket money, harvesting black walnuts has numerous benefits far past lining pockets before the holidays.
With a damp spring during pollination time, some may think the woods and groves blanketing the Ozarks do not have much to offer as far as wild black walnut crops this year, but according to Hammons Products Co., Stockton, that is not the case.
“We just want to remind people of this great, renewable and wild resource all around us,” Hammons Products Co. president Brian Hammons said during the second full week of the annual black walnut harvest. “The harvest is really starting and the quicker people get to them, the better quality they are, they weigh more and they’re ultimately worth more.”
Hammons went on to explain the harvest has started late in the area, but it is still very much underway.
As cooler temperatures become more consistent and north winds move in, black walnuts are beginning to hit the ground at an increased pace.
The recent frosts have likely made it easier to find considerable volumes of black walnuts scattered across the Ozarks just waiting to be picked up.
Many would also be surprised to know Hammons has Products Co. has more than 220 hulling stations in 13 states — all open for business and buying hand-harvested black walnuts through mid-November.
Tom Rutledge, Hammons Products Co.’s vice president of nut procurement affirmed Hammons’ assertation of the current harvest status.
“Yes, a lot of what’s coming in at the moment is from eastern states,” Rutledge said. “But there’s still plenty to be had here even though some local trees are resting this year.”
Hammons was quick to point out the company saw more than 30 million pounds come in during harvest two years ago, then half as much last year — showing the trend is cyclical as well as dependent on the elements and motivated harvesters.
Staff at Hammons Products Co. confirmed inquiries, communication and web traffic have all increased over the past several days, indicating much is being found in the way of local black walnuts.
Currently, Hammons Products Co. is paying $16 per 100 pounds of black walnuts in usable condition and there is no minimum weight requirement. Whether you are bringing in a couple of bucket or you want to truck in multiple tons, Hammons Products Co. is accepting quantities which local harvesters wish to turn into cash.
That’s right, cash.
No checks, no waiting — the Stockton locale is paying cash on the spot to any motivated harvesters bringing in a wild black walnut haul.
The black walnut harvest usually runs through mid-November and company officials are optimistic of meeting a collective harvest goal of more than 20 million pounds for the 2019 season.
Hammons Products company is located at 105 Hammons Dr., Stockton, and has signage posted for its hulling and delivery locations off North St. in Stockton.
For further information, locating regional hulling stations, harvesting trends and locations currently producing solid yields, interested parties are encouraged to contact Hammons Products Co. by calling 276-5181, online at www.black-walnuts.com or via the company's Facebook page.
Want to get started harvesting black walnuts? Here’s how:
•Find a black walnut tree or grove of trees to harvest freshly fallen nuts. Gather them on your own land or a neighbor’s land with permission.
•Gather wild black walnuts soon after they fall while their hulls are mostly green. Collect them by hand or use a Nut Wizard. Do not remove the green hulls.
•Collect the nuts in buckets or a truck bed for transporting.
•Take harvested black walnuts to your nearest hulling station within a few days of gathering. You will be paid for the weight of your black walnuts after they have been hulled. There is no minimum weight requirement.
•Enjoy the memories made by picking up black walnuts with your family and friends.
—Courtesy of Hammons Products Co.
