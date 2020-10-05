As autumn arrives and native trees signal the changing seasons by leaves turning all types and variations of crimson, deep oranges and amber hues, thousands across the Midwest see opportunity in another fall tradition — the yearly black walnut harvest season’s arrival.
Hammons Products Company, Stockton, is the world’s leader in all things related to black walnuts, and company leadership is looking forward to what looks to be a beneficial harvest year.
“We’re looking at a pretty strong crop in Missouri,” longtime Hammons vice president Tom Rutledge said. “Some of our northern and eastern states like Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky and Michigan will be thinner this year, but they all produced well in 2019, so that much was to be expected.”
Rutledge went on to explain black walnut trees usually have a larger yield one year, then a lesser yield the following — which also is part of the metrics used to forecast black walnut harvests ahead of time.
In addition to his explanation of Missouri’s projected harvest assessment, Rutledge said the company had over 200 hulling stations ready to go in numerous states throughout the country’s Midwestern region.
In speaking to what the company specifically looks to purchase, Hammons Products Co. president noted how anyone harvesting the local bounty can be as efficient — and profitable — as possible.
“We’re really looking for the freshly-fallen nuts,” Hammons said. “We like to pay the best we can for high quality black walnuts, and we encourage people who are taking advantage of this natural resource we’re blessed with to go after the mature, relatively green ones as they are out harvesting. Those are the preferred nuts we want to be buying.”
Hammons noted some variations in pollination throughout the black walnut harvest area across some of the country’s midsection and said weather elements had an impact on different regions’ crops but was optimistic regarding the year’s projected harvest overall.
Looking into the harvest’s start for 2020, Hammons said the family-based operation will start the season off by paying $16 per 100 pounds for wild black walnuts — matching last year’s all-time highest price.
“We feel this fits the market right now and will encourage people to get outdoors, enjoy the beauty of the Ozarks and get people interested in bringing in high-quality nuts,” Hammons said. “We’re hoping people want to get outside, break that cabin fever, enjoy the fresh air and realize it’s a great way to observe proper distancing while getting healthy exercise, too.”
Addressing the company’s annual harvest procurement goal, Hammons said his company would like to see 20 million pounds be harvested this year, while adding they would “certainly continue buying if they reached that mark, but there might be a slight decrease in purchase price later in the season.”
Additional information regarding Hammons Products Co., as well as the annual black walnut harvest itself, can be obtained by visiting the company’s website at www.black-walnuts.com or via the Stockton-based company’s Facebook Page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.