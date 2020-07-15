With much to discuss and a full agenda at hand, the Stockton board of aldermen met 4:30 p.m., Monday, at City Hall to discuss current municipal business.
After the Pledge of Allegiance, an opening prayer by alderman Barbara Pate and approving the meeting’s agenda, the board first heard from Amber Fidler, current president of Stockton Lake Sertoma Club.
Fidler made clear the organization’s needs, timeline of operations, and proposed an in-kind gesture of adding a sidewalk for handicapped access to the center of the park’s walkway through the heart of the 60th annual Black Walnut Festival’s layout.
Additionally, Fidler also conveyed the organization’s attention to social distancing measures, foot traffic directions, booth spacing and ride sanitation efforts to quell any potential health concerns.
After much discussion, a motion was made and unanimously approved, allowing the local charity organization the use of all streets, facilities and park amenities necessary for the next two years.
On behalf of the SLSC, Fidler thanked the board for the dialogue and approval for use of the public spaces and roadways.
Crissy Reeder, vice president of the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce, was in attendance to request the use of the Community Building on North Street the week of Halloween to be used as a haunted house.
The haunted house venue largely will be made possible by Woody Kahl of Woody’s Fast Stop, Stockton, with help from manager Chris Pitcher and the chamber’s Halloween committee.
Reeder said the specific venue will have a charge the week leading up to the annual Halloween in the Park event, and will be free for all who attend the event on the actual night of Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 31.
After some discussion regarding children’s ages, safety and precautionary/sanitizing measures being taken, the board unanimously approved the use of the facility at no charge.
Reeder thanked the board for its approval; the board collectively reciprocated by making their appreciation for Reeder’s efforts and prior arrangements when requesting use of the city’s facility and amenities known.
Marilyn Ellis and Becky Groff were in attendance to discuss the Shared Streets program and the recent receipt of another grant for $10,000, which is planned ot be used for additional Shared Streets information and pathway implementation.
The duo also conveyed the need for an individual with special needs to use the cemetery as a thruway for safe traveling in town in accordance with the city’s golf cart licensing regulations.
Mayor Roger Hamby immediately voiced his opposition for the efforts and said the cemetery grounds were sacred. Additionally, Hamby noted there already was no-vehicle verbiage in a city ordinance prohibiting recreational traffic and thru-traffic on the cemetery grounds.
Hamby also questioned whether city resources and man-hours would be used to install previously-purchased signage; Ellis firmly said she would speak to public works supervisor Raymond Heryford and the grant could compensate the city for any employee time utilized to post signage regarding the privately-funded efforts.
Ellis and Groff will discuss the vehicle matters further with the cemetery board and will address the transportation issues in the near future.
During the appointments portion of the meeting, Pate was appointed mayor pro tem for another one-year term and Peter Lee will remain the city’s legal counsel for the same duration.
Corporal Mike Bullinger of the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in attendance to report monthly citation and arrest numbers to the assembled aldermen.
Bullinger conveyed the CCSO’s appreciation for road repairs made on the alleyway adjacent to the jail, nothing sheriff James McCrary specifically requested the department’s thanks be shared with city officials.
Bullinger noted the city’s Independence Day weekend was relatively uneventful, citation were continuing to be issued and no major crimes had taken place in the city recently.
Bill Seitz was present for the Stockton Airport Board and stressed the need for a new fuel storage system.
Currently, the city’s airport fuel storage is limited to a single 1,000 gallon tank and fuel purchase have increased dramatically with the addition off the Dam Skydivers operation at the newly-built hangar and pilot’s quarters at the municipal airport south of the city limits off of Mo. 39.
Seitz credited local businessman Joe Hughes with beginning a dialogue with a Kansas City-based air freight company who has started to express interest in housing some aircraft and assets at the airport, which would further increase the fuel sales — likely adding to the already strained availability of aircraft fuel.
Seitz said the airport board will solicit three bids for 8,000 gallon aircraft fuel tanks and present the to the board at the next aldermen meeting in August.
In hearing from Lee, it was brought to the board’s attention the recent damage to the bathroom in the city’s Community Building will likely go unreimbursed, as the responsible party has been sentenced to consecutive terms in the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Lee also said he anticipated the receipt of a completed deed for the condemned corner lot on North Street any day. The deed then will be transferred to the new owner and demolition will begin, followed by new residential construction on the dilapidated property.
In board communications, alderman Mary Anne Manring said she had received complaints about dog waste being left in the cemetery as people walk domestic canines there regularly.
Brief discussion ensued and the board will have signage made citing the current animal waste ordinance on the books and city maintenance staff will post them at the cemetery entrances when signage is obtained.
No members of the cemetery board were present for the meeting.
The meeting lasted more than two hours and adjourned just after 6:30 p.m.
Aldermen meetings always are open to the public and held at 4:30 p.m., the second and fourth Monday of each month at Stockton City Hall.
The board will next meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 27, and interested community members always remain encouraged to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.