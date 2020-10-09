Best of show: David and Peggy Banwart, Stockton, 1967 Ford Mustang.
Motorcycle: first place, Kevin Brown, Stockton, 2005 Harley Davidson Sportster; second place, Don Woodrome, Lowry City, 1973 Custom Trike.
Antique: first place, Chuck Espeland, 1961? Chevy Impala; second place, Rex Johnson, Brighton, 1961 Volkswagon Beetle (Herbie); third place, Terry Farrow, Bolivar, 1963 Plymouth Fury.
Classic 1960-present: first place, Don Hughes, Jerico Springs, 1968 Dodge Charger; second place, Rod Bolen, Fair Play, 1974 Plymouth Roadrunner; third place, Josh Smith, Springfield, 1970 AMC Hornet.
Customer truck: first place, Terry Cook, Collins, 1954 Chevy 3100; second place, Kevin Butcher, Humansville, 1955 Chevy Truck; third place, Jack Carney, Stockton, 1924 Red Speedwagon.
Tractors: first place, Whisper Cain and Eli McKeehan, Stockton, 1938 John Deere A; second place, Whisper Cain, Stockton, 1952 John Deere 60; third place, Eli McKeehan, Stockton, 1934 John Deere D.
