The El Dorado Springs Bulldogs went head-to-head with the highly-ranked Buffalo Bison on Friday, Sept. 11, at home, ultimately pulling in 16 points against Buffalo’s 33.
The first quarter of the game saw impressive feats on both sides of defense, with the quarter remaining scoreless. In the second quarter, however, the Bison put their offensive cards on the table by scoring the first touchdown of the game with 10:10 minutes on the board, as well as the extra point.
As a way of answering back to the Bison’s mark, the Bulldogs succeeded in making long drives down the field when the ball came into their possession. Then, with around 7:25 left until the half, El Do senior Preston Robison went into motion and skirted through a heavy line of defenders for a touchdown at the tip of the endzone’s corner. El Do senior Clayton Collins continued the momentum and took the ball up into the endzone’s middle for the two-point conversion, bringing the score up to 8-7.
The quarter progressed, and with just mere seconds left before the clock struck out, a long pass to a Bison was picked off by El Do’s Clayton Collins, successfully keeping a Bison touchdown from making its mark at the halftime call.
The Bison seemed to return to the field after halftime with a keen eye for turning the tide. In the game’s third quarter, with around 8:30 minutes left on the board, Buffalo senior Jamen Smith squeezed through the Bulldogs to score a touchdown in the endzone corner. However, in a swift flash, El Do senior Gaven Morgan blocked the kick.
The Bison scored again in the third quarter with 2:31 on the clock, as well as bringing in a successful kick, taking the score up to 20-8.
In the fourth quarter, the Bison scored two touchdowns; their final touchdown of the night cementing their winning score at 33 points.
As time wore on in the quarter, the Bulldogs found their footing again when a touchdown came through with 2:12 minutes left on the scoreboard. The two-point conversion was good, finalizing the game’s overall score at 16-33.
The Bulldogs now have a season record of 1-1. They will travel to Adrian on Friday, Sept. 18, for their next game. The Adrian Blackhawks are coming off a 27-12 win over Knob Noster. The Blackhawks’ record stands at 2-1.
