The Hill Church hosted a ‘bingo night’ on Thursday, May 27. Attendees had the opportunity to indulge in several items, from pies to prizes. For $20, attendees could access a ‘per card,’ which allowed one to play all night in the bingo competition.
The pie auction, as well as bingo, kicked off the event at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Grand prizes included a 40-inch flat-screen smart TV, certificates for oil changes, gifts for children and much more.
All proceeds went towards the summer youth camp. The Hill Church is located at 402 Morgan Dr. in Stockton.
