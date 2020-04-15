Billy Bruce, candidate for Stockton R-I school board. 

•What qualifies you as a candidate for the R-I school board?
I am a fifth-generation farmer and auctioneer living on a commercial cow/calf farm along with my wife Kalena and daughter Willa. I am a licensed real estate agent and I have worked alongside my father in our family business, Bruce & LeAN Auction Company for many years. I have a true passion for agriculture and community betterment. I am active in numerous organizations. My wife and I spend countless hours volunteering in and for our community. As a lifetime resident of Southwest Missouri, I understand the hard-working values of the people here and the beauty of living in rural America. My leadership, common sense and experience in the board room setting qualify me for this important position.
•How will your background and education help you in office if elected?
Currently I bring diversity to the board as a farmer and successful small business owner as well as having a young family. These things bring different perspectives and are important in representing the public.
There are many important roles to fill in the coming months. I feel now, more than ever, an experienced board will be crucial to making sure those positions get filled timely and with the best candidate for our District.
My involvement on a local, state and national level within major agriculture leadership groups like Farm Bureau and Missouri Cattlemen’s Association also is helpful in navigating tough meetings. I am a firm believer if a group of people sit at a conference table and they all agree, only one was needed. A diverse board with diverse backgrounds is crucial in making sure all families within the district are represented fairly.
•What do you believe are the most significant issues currently facing the Stockton R-I district and what do you intend to do if elected to resolve those issues?
The district already does an excellent job with safety and security. It’s been a top priority over the years, and I believe should continue to stay on our “significant issues” list. Technology changes quickly and we need to be sure we are constantly updating our systems and protocols.
The retention of staff is also a concern. I would like to see a focus on improving the work culture to ensure we can retain good teachers and support staff. This is key in the quality of education we provide our students.
Making sure our students are graduating with an education that competes on all levels. Whether the student chooses trade school, a 4-year university, Military or goes straight into the workforce they should be leaving Stockton R-1 ready to compete at the highest level with other graduates.
Enrollment also is a concern. I am a strong supporter of public education and all that it offers. From a quality education & communication skill to extra-curricular activities that help shape well rounded children and young adults. I want to continue to promote and highlight the benefits of public education while focusing on attracting good families and students to the district.
•Personal comments:
During my past two terms, I have done my best to represent the constituents of the Stockton R-I School District. There are many ways teachers, parents and community leaders can reach out to communicate concerns to their board members and I have always made myself available. My unbiased opinion is important to having an open mind when someone comes to me with a concern.
We are entering a time period which will mold the next several years of the District. Experience, leadership and commonsense have always been attributes of a good board member. However, in times such as now, they will be necessary.
