Crystal Beckmon, 37, El Dorado Springs, was arrested Monday, Aug. 5, on a St. Clair County warrant charging her with a class D felony possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $20,000 cash or surety.
The warrant comes after a vehicle Beckmon was a passenger in was pulled over for a traffic violation in April 2018. During the conversation with a deputy, Beckmon removed a plastic bag from her person and handed it to the deputy. The bag contained marijuana residue and prescription pills.
