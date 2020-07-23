The Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce board continues to make community plans to beat the summer heat after the executive board met 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at the chamber office located on the northeast corner of the Stockton square.
The monthly meeting was called to order by president Amber Fidler, followed by roll call, reading and approval of the previous meeting’s minutes and up-to-date financials.
To eliminate double posts and streamline SACC’s online presence, the chamber will be closing its personal Facebook page and operating the business profile version on the social media platform.
Current vice president Crissy Reeder will develop a basic posting style guide so any SACC staff member can follow uniform protocol when posting or sharing material online via social media.
In discussing upcoming events, the board confirmed plans and volunteers for the annual movie at the beach, with this year’s feature film being Jaws Two.
The projector and screen for the event are being provided by the Saathoff family. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has approved use of Beach No. 1 off of RB Road at Stockton Lake for the event and several local realtors sponsored the licensing rights to make the event possible. Mid-Missouri Bank, Stockton, is providing complimentary popcorn for the event.
There is no charge to attend and SACC will have additional cold beverages and concessions available for purchase throughout the evening for those looking to enjoy the annual summer event.
Fidler voiced the chamber’s appreciation for all the local sponsorships and volunteers who are making the event possible.
Looking ahead to next month, the SACC also will host its annual car show on Saturday, Aug. 29.
The event will feature modern and classic cars, trucks, motorcycles, a burnout contest, trophies, prizes and have local vendors onsite with various products available for purchase.
New to the event this year is a potential cruise-in at the Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility, which will allow elderly and health-challenged seniors a way to see the show vehicles safely.
During the open floor portion near the meeting’s end, SACC executive board member Woody Kahl said plans for a regular lake cleanup are in their final stages.
Participants will likely receive a free t-shirt for their respective efforts provided by Kahl’s business, Woody’s Fast Stop, and will be challenged to continue the environmental practice on a regular basis in an effort to keep Stockton Lake litter-free.
The board shared its collective endorsement of Kahl’s initiative and will promote the venture regularly after it launches.
With nothing further to discuss, the meeting adjourned with no closed session taking place.
The SACC executive board will next meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the chamber office located at 3 Public Square, Stockton.
Additional information regarding chamber membership, area services and upcoming events can be obtained by calling the SACC office at 276-5213 or by visiting the chamber’s Facebook page.
