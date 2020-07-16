As July temperatures tip the mercury to near-triple digits, local youths and laker-goers beat the heat by taking a dip — or giant leap — into Stockton Lake on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 8.
A popular spot for lounging, floating, swimming and diving into Stockton’s clean and clear impounded waters is a spot known locally as “the cliffs” adjacent to the Crabtree Cove trail, just east of the Stockton city limits.
Pictured here is a young lady leaping from one of the cliff’s highest points as she and a gaggle of friends cool off on a scorching July weekday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.