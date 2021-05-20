El Dorado Springs played Warsaw on Tuesday, May 11, and lost an extra inning affair 6-5 in eight innings.
Gaven Morgan got the start for the Bulldogs on the mound going four innings, surrendering five runs on five hits, struck out four, while walking four. Dalton Adams took the loss, throwing three and a third innings, striking two, walking four and giving up one run on two hits.
Clayton Collins was 3-4 in the game driving in two runs. Preston Robison and Ian Esry both went 2-4 in the game with a run scored and Robison added an RBI. Morgan, Trey Graves, Logan Spencer and Trevyn Garringer all had a hit with Garringer, Spencer, and Graves each scoring a run.
On Thursday, May 13, the Bulldogs hosted the Fair Grove Eagles and lost 14-2. Kade Fast started on the mound for the Bulldogs. Fast threw four innings, surrendering seven runs on six hits, striking out one and walking four batters. Payton Green threw one plus innings giving up seven runs on four hits and two walks. Clayton Collins finished the last inning, striking out two batters and giving up one hit.
Preston Robison, Payton Green, Kaden Hutsell, and Dalton Adams all recorded a hit in the game, with Robison and Hutsell scoring a run in the game.
The Bulldogs are playing in the district tournament this week in Fair Grove
