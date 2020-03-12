Stockton High School will host a baseball tournament Thursday through Saturday, March 26-28, featuring high school teams from Stockton, New Covenant, Butler and Nevada.
The tournament kicks off with a match-up between New Covenant and Butler at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26, followed by Stockton playing Nevada at 6:30 p.m.
The next day, Nevada will play Butler at 4:30 p.m, and Stockton takes on New Covenant at 6:30 p.m.
Stockton then takes on Butler at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 28, with Nevada and New Covenant finishing off the event at 12 p.m.
Away from home
On Friday, March 20, the 2020 Bolivar Baseball Tournament will kick off at 3 p.m. with a match-up between Aurora and Clinton. Aurora will then play Bolivar at 5 p.m., followed by a play between Stockton and Bolivar at 7 p.m.
The following day on Saturday, March 21, Stockton will play Clinton at 10 a.m. Stockton will then play Aurora at 12 p.m. At 2 p.m., Clinton is scheduled to take on Bolivar.
A concession stand will be provided for players and fans.
The Stockton Lady Tigers will also play at a tournament at Strafford on Saturday, March 21.
