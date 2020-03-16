The Cedar County Missouri University Extension will host the next workshop for painted barn quilts on Friday, April 3. The event will be held at the Stockton Community Building, 209 North St, Basement, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Barn quilts can be displayed in numerous places. Larger barn quilts (such as a 2’x2’) may be placed on the outside of homes or garages, businesses or churches. Use a variety of similar patterns on 12”x12” boards (which can be found in most craft sections), as they can be used to create a unique primitive wall gallery on an interior wall of your home. The possibilities are endless.
Participants will need to bring their desired size of sign board or plywood (1/2 inches thick) up to 4’x4’ maximum with two coats of primer. Your board should be square. Due to paint drying time, we ask that you bring 3 to 4 small containers that will enable you to take home any paint necessary to complete your quilt if you do not finish in time.
An extension cord and hair dryer may aid in shorter drying times. Pencils, brushes, paint and tape will all be provided.
The cost to attend this workshop is $30 per person, a maximum of 15 participants. Registration is required. Deadline to register is Thursday, April 2nd. To register online go to, https://extension2.missouri.edu/events/barn-quilt-project. If you have questions or would like to register by phone, please call the Cedar County MU Extension Center at 276-3313.
