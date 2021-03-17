University of Missouri Extension of Cedar County will host the first barn quilt workshop for 2021 on Saturday, April 10, at the El Dorado Springs High School agriculture building located at 921 S. Park St., El Dorado Springs.
Barn quilts can be created using a variety of designs and displayed in numerous places. Smaller barn quilts may be placed on mailboxes, businesses, churches or inside your home as a decorative piece. Larger barn quilts are often displayed on the outside of barns or homes. The possibilities are endless.
The class will be instructed by retired Stockton High School art teacher, Cheryl Sloan and held from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Participants will need to bring their desired size of signboard or plywood (half inch thick, cut square and no larger than four inches by four inches) with two coats of primer.
Due to paint drying time, participants are asked to bring three to four small containers which will enable you to take home the paint necessary to complete your quilt. Participants also may bring a hair dryer with an extension cord to aid in the drying time. Pencils, brushes, paint and tape will all be provided. Designs will be available or you may bring your own ideas.
Cost to attend this workshop is $30 per person. Register online at https://extension.missouri.edu/events/barn-quilt-project-el-dorado-springs-1615314534.
Class size is limited so register early. For questions about this workshop or to register, contact the Cedar County MU Extension Center at 276-3313 or by email to cedarco@missouri.edu.
