Fish were biting on Saturday, Oct. 31, as American Bass Anglers Division 126 opened its 2021 season with a Halloween tournament on Stockton Lake.
Earlier in the week, the weather had turned cold, freezing cold, but tournament day was much warmer and sunny with a brisk south-southeast wind. Eight of the 21 competitors brought a five-fish limit to the scales.
Topping the leaderboard was Lamar angler Jim Banks with a weight of 15.71 lbs, followed closely by Austin Lowrey with 15.33 lbs. Rounding out the top five was Mike Dill with 14.80lbs, Scott Tassi with 13.15 lbs and Scott Miles with 12.36 lbs. Lowrey took big bass awards with a bass weighing 3.68lbs; second big bass went to Dill with 6.62 lbs.
The water temperature dropped some during the week’s cold spell — it was anywhere from 52-59 degrees depending on location and time of day. Spinnerbaits and crankbaits seemed to be the bait catching the most fish.
In addition to cash, anglers were also awarded prizes from many local sponsors including Albers Marine of Arma, Kansas, Crawford County C&V of Pittsburg, Kansas, The Bait Shop on Mo. 39 in Stockton, Bud’s Baits of Carthage and Joplin, Double M Reel Service of Girard, Kansas, Enrique’s Mexican Grill of Stockton, Heritage Tractors (Big Bass Sponsor for 2021 season), JAG’s Snacks (Big Stringer Sponsor for 2021 season), Ken’s Kafe of Arcola, Labette County Tourism of Parsons, Kansas, Meridian Professional Imaging of Parsons, Kansas, Pete’s Convenience Stores, Quality Printing of Parsons, KS, Stockton Simple Simon’s Pizza, Squeeze Inn of Stockton, Stockton Area C of C, Stockton Lake Outfitters of Greenfield, Stockton State Park Marina, Taco Mayo of Parsons and Coffeyville, Kansas, Wood’s Supermarket, Woody’s Fast Stop of Stockton
The next tournament in the division will take place on Sunday, Nov. 22, launching from old State Park boat ramp on Stockton Lake. Look for up-to-date announcements about the upcoming tournaments on centralmidwestbass.com Facebook page.
Full results including pictures are posted at www.centralmidwestbass.com along with 2021 schedules and information about several area ABA divisions. Call Becky with any questions at (316) 644-1454.
Anglers earn valuable points toward the divisional angler of the year title and the divisional champion of the year. The angler of the year from each division will compete in the annual ABA/AFT angler of the year final round at the AFT championship. In addition, the top 500 anglers from the various divisions will earn the right to compete in the three-day ABA, AFT national championship tournament.
The AFT offers low cost, close-to-home bass tournaments designed for the weekend angler. It is available to boaters and non-boaters from age 14. Read about the AFT tour at www.americanbassanglers.com or call (256) 232-0406.
