On Friday, Dec. 18, a Polk County judge ruled Chad Aaron Baker, a Cedar County man facing charges of murdering his son, mentally unfit to stand trial.
According to a recent press release, Baker has been remanded to the custody of Missouri Department of Mental Health as he still faces charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and domestic assault stemming from an August incident which resulted in the death of Baker’s son, Logan, a 12-year-old Stockton Middle School student.
Previously, Baker was charged with endangering the welfare of a child in 2019 and a peace disturbance in 2018.
Baker also allegedly suffers from schizophrenia and had been reported to state entities before, where family members expressed concern for Baker’s children’s safety.
Presently, Baker is represented by Lacon Marie Smith, a lawyer specializing in criminal cases at Smith Criminal Defense, Springfield.
Baker currently is undergoing mental evaluation and treatment and his case is scheduled for review Friday, June 11, 2021.
As with any criminal case, it should be remembered a charge is merely an accusation and all subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
