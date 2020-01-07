Babb retires from CMH
With nearly four decades of service, administrator passes torch (subhead, italicized)
With much well-deserved fanfare, respect, appreciation and admiration, Citizens Memorial Hospital honored Donald J. Babb in several different public retirement celebrations during the first week of Jan., 2020.
Babb, who has been CMH’s only CEO in its 39-year history, is set to retire Friday, Jan. 31.
Bolivar mayor Chris Warwick, Missouri State Representative Mike Stephens, R-Bolivar, Missouri governor Mike Parson and U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, R-Missouri all shared a collective appreciation for Babb’s decades-long tenure. The retirement events were highlighted by the local hospital’s plans to name the Bolivar campus’ main building the Donald J. Babb Medical Center.
Pictured above is Babb with Governor Mike Parson as the two share a jovial moment during Bab’s retirement celebration Saturday, Jan. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.