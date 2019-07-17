Nicholas Austin, 21, El Dorado Springs, was arrested Monday, July 9, on two St. Clair County warrants for failure to appear in court on the original charges of operating a motor vehicle without insurance, a class D misdemeanor; and delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a jail or correctional center except with a written prescription, a class D felony. The misdemeanor bond is $400, cash only. The felony bond is $10,000, cash or surety.
The misdemeanor charge stems from a traffic stop by a St. Clair County deputy in February. The felony charge stems from an arrest in March. Austin was found to have a partial marijuana cigarette on his person during the booking process at the jail.
