The Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its monthly luncheon catered by Hillbilly Express at the Stockton Country Club on Monday, May 10.
SACC hosted KY3 consumer investigative journalist Ashley Reynolds, who is the is the executive producer for KY3’s “On Your Side” segment. Reynolds — an award-winning journalist who has won numerous awards, including three regional Emmy awards — brings original stories that impact safety, wallet and health.
During SACC’s luncheon, Reynolds spoke on the dangers of scams and spam via internet or telephone. Some of these scams include screen share application scams, Publishers Clearing House scams, grandparent scams, phony Facebook renter scams and caller identification spoofing.
Screen-sharing fraud is a type of banking fraud where a hacker impersonates a bank employee or an investment agency and asks you to download a screen-sharing app for remote access, Reynolds said.
Reynolds explained that Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes can be legitamate, but many scammers use the PCH name. Some of those scams are sophisticated enough to make it difficult to tell if one has really won or not.
For grandparent scams, the victim gets a call from someone posing as his or her grandchild. The scammer explains, in a frantic-sounding voice, that he or she is in trouble. Usually the scammer states an accident, an arrest or a robbery has taken place.
As for the fake Facebook rentals, scammers are using Facebook to rent houses they do not own to take money from unsuspecting tenants.
Finally, for the last topic, Reynolds covered caller identification spoofing. By spoofing local phone numbers or information into caller ID devices, scam artists hope the calls will appear familiar enough to entice the recipient to answer. For example, scam artists might spoof a Missouri phone number which is only a few digits away from the call recipient's phone number.
“What I talk about really is not rocket science or anything you do not already know,” Reynolds said. “It is just a matter of thinking through things. We get so busy and sometimes crooks are slick. That is just what they do.”
