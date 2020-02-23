People are invited to mark the beginning of Lent with Stockton United Methodist Church with its Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26. The service will emphasize Christian growth and the practice of spiritual disciplines throughout the 40 days leading up to the celebration of Easter. The program will feature music by the congregation and SUMC Choir, scripture reading, message, imposition of ashes and communion. SUMC is located on Mo. 32 west across from the Stockton Cemetery. All are welcome.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.