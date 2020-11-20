Students at Stockton High School “hit the road” virtually on Friday, Nov. 6, for a special high-tech simulation on distracted and impaired driving.
Unite Corporation’s “Arrive Alive Tour” visited the school with technology that simulates driving while drinking, driving while texting and driving while under the influence of drugs, according to the tour’s safety ambassador.
Students had the opportunity to steer a parked vehicle while wearing virtual reality goggles to stimulate different types of impaired driving.
The ambassador said when students use the THC-Marijuana simulator — which he said is the only THC-Marijuana driving simulator in the country — the simulated road looks “brighter.”
“When they’re drinking, you’ll be swerving a lot,” he added.
According to the Center for Diseases Control and Prevention, teen drivers have a much higher risk for being involved in a crash than older drivers at the same blood alcohol concentration, even at BAC levels below the legal limit for adults.
Additionally, Arrive Alive’s website estimates 2,841 people were killed by distracted driving and 400,000 were injured in crashes involving distracted drivers in 2018.
Arrive Alive’s website also says the lesson seems to last; their 2019 survey data boasted a 94% change rate in driving behavior.
The ambassador said the Arrive Alive Tour is “all over the place,” and he has personally traveled to 35 states in the country in the past two years, letting students see how different scenarios impact driving abilities and safety.
He noted how students seem to be impacted when they received tickets at the end of their simulations — “when the students realize how much they cost and what the consequences are.”
The ambassador stressed the importance of driving sober, driving without distractions and driving using seat belts.
