It has been an ongoing debate of whether horses are considered livestock, meaning that it is a farm animal regarded as an asset. The issue in determining whether horses are livestock lies in the fact that so many people grew up watching cartoons about animals (horses being one of them) and starting to think that horses are like dogs and cats. If you ask anyone who owns a horse or has been around horses for a while, they will tell you yes, horses do make good companions — and at the end of the day they are still livestock.
Recently a farm bill passed, certifying horses are livestock. It passed through both the house and senate, and was then signed by President Trump. The bill's goal did not fully involve horses, as the part stating “horses are livestock” was in the “miscellaneous” portion of the bill. In addition to this, the bill also focused on nutrition, commodities and conversation.
There are many regulations which hurt various agriculture industries. An example from our state would be Proposition B. If you do not remember this law, it states any animal within 15 feet of a person’s home is considered a pet. Which means any livestock within these ranges are considered “pets.” This law was changed and a compromise was made. This was an example of a regulation that could’ve potentially hurt other industries, not just the dog breeding one.
The United States Department Apartment has confirmed that horses are livestock, meaning that they can be used for business purposes and horse owners that use horses for fun do not have to worry about regulation on their animals. Protect the Harvest called it, “... a victory for horses and animal agriculture as a whole.”
Schiereck is the El Dorado Springs El Dorado Springs FFA chapter president.
