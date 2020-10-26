According to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Association, aquaculture is the breeding, rearing, and harvesting of fish, shellfish, algae, and other organisms in all types of water environments. Aquaculture is something that I have found interesting for a while. I’ve been to many fish hatcheries and even a shrimp farm and was always fascinated. Naturally, I wanted to learn more about them.
As most of us can agree, seafood is delicious and there is a very high demand for it. Aquaculture allows us to have commercial food products, but also help the environment by replenishing wild fish, helping to restore their habitat, and to help increase the population of endangered species.
Aquaculture is raising anything from catfish and trout to mussels, clams, oysters, shrimp, seaweed, and certain fish. There are also farms that specialize in raising shellfish, crabs and lobsters.
With this being said, there are two different types of aquaculture: marine and freshwater. It is not hard to guess which is which, since most of us are acquainted with knowledge of freshwater wildlife around here.
“Marine aquaculture (or farmed seafood) is vital for supporting our nation’s seafood production, year-round jobs, rebuilding protected species and habitats while enhancing coastal resilience,” the NOAA organization stated. “Globally, aquaculture supplies more than 50% of all seafood produced for human consumption — and this percentage will continue to rise.”
If you want to learn more information, I encourage you to visit the NOAA’s website www.fisheries.noaa.gov/topic/aquaculture.
Schiereck is the El Dorado Springs FFA chapter president.
