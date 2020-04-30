I was preparing a speech for our Volunteer Recognition Dinner scheduled for the afternoon of Monday, April 6. But, since the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home order was initiated, Korth Center was required to shut down and we had to defer our program until a later date. I would like to share my viewpoint with the community and what I truly consider to be the true nature of our honorable volunteers.
To our beloved volunteers at Korth Center,
This month, we are celebrating the unforgettable achievements of extraordinary people within our organization. Volunteerism is a characteristic of virtuous individuals who thrive to make their community a better place to live. These individuals truly care and place others before themselves. They have no desire for recognition or compensation for their charitable efforts. They just do it for the sake of helping their fellow human being and are simply thankful to be a small part of making the world a better place for everyone. As the scripture says in Ecclesiastes, to cast your bread into the water and in many days it will come back to you, meaning to do something kind without expectation of anything in return. Yet, we all know eventually in-kind, a good thing will be returned in some form. It’s like gravity, a natural law.
I know how all of you are just anxious to get back to volunteering at Korth Center. The sooner we get right back to work, the better. During this shutdown, our staff has been working feverishly to see our seniors are taken good care of with delivering meals, making wellness calls and preparing for the day we can all come together once again and enjoy the center activities and congregate meals. We know how it has been particularly difficult for each of you to weather this storm, but I believe soon we will all come out stronger and more energized when we return. There will be much to do. When the shutdown is lifted, we are planning to resume our fundraising projects for the center and your individual involvement will be so much appreciated. Please contact me if you have any questions or ideas.
Today, we recognize those vigorously kind deeds our volunteers have performed on nearly a daily basis over the past year.
Our volunteers and their tenacity (bold)
Some days, I just don’t know how you manage to do what you do…
•HDM: Driving that route, house to house, delivering meals, talking to the folks at home and making sure they’re okay.
•PAR: Often driving a client to the hospital and waiting hours for them to come out from their appointment. Then driving them home and seeing that they are safe and have everything they need until their next appointment.
•CENTER: For those of you filling the gaps by working in the kitchen or serving beverages, bussing and cleaning tables, serving meals, washing dishes, managing the front desk, answering questions, landscaping, doing whatever is needed to help provide for the center and its mission.
•FUNDRAISERS: Planning and organizing, setting up and posting signs, selling raffle tickets, purchasing items, decorating, cooking, preparing and cleaning. There are so many facets in conducting a fundraiser to make it a successful one.
What kind of people do this stuff?
•It’s not status or a lucrative career, power or glamour
•People who want to serve others do this stuff
•People who are selfless
•People who love somebody else and people who live for something outside themselves. Priceless and honorable good people do this stuff.
•People of astonishing character
•These are our volunteers
What fulfillment means to our volunteer angels? It is for these people to enrich the lives of other people and to make them blessed and happy is more important than anything. These are rare and precious people. They are one in a thousand.
Thank you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.