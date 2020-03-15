Dear Editor,
After looking at the 2019 Cedar County financial statement, it is obvious the courthouse being in Stockton is an asset for your town. That is good for your community. Good payrolls to employees, many from Stockton and the trade you do with local businesses helps your town thrive.
All Cedar County residents pay our county taxes to help with the overall expenses of our county. We come also to Stockton for services in the courthouse, jury duty etc., as well as to eat at your restaurants and shop at other businesses.
The El Dorado Springs community would appreciate your vote on Tuesday, April 7, for our Cedar County Memorial Hospital in the interest of serving many who use the hospital and helping to maintain this vital asset to our community.
Claudine and Jim Pope
El Dorado Springs
