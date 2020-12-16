A person was allegedly the victim of an apparent hit and run on Sunday evening, Dec. 13, in El Dorado Springs.
According to the El Dorado Springs Police Department’s weekly reports, officers responded to the intersection of North Jackson and West Cruce Street concerning a report of a person leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash with an injured pedestrian.
Upon officers’ arrival, the victim was located in the 200 block of West Cruce Street with serious injuries. The victim was transported by Cedar County Ambulance to the El Dorado Springs Airport and then transferred to South Cox Hospital in Springfield by helicopter.
According to El Dorado Springs Police chief Jarrod Schiereck and EDSPD lieutenant Ben Francis, the incident is currently under investigation and the victim’s name will not be released at this time.
Francis said the victim was not able to give a vehicle description. Trace evidence was collected at the scene to be sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crime lab.
Chief Schiereck and Lt. Francis ask if anyone has information to call the police station or the tips hotline at (417) 876-TIPS.
