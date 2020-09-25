Dear Editor,
Contrary to popular belief, it was never o our intention to “take over” Amvets Post 116 in Stockton.
Our only agenda was to support the organization and keep the place open.
If we offended any of the members, it truly was unintentional.
Mikes Dobbs and Jeannie Russell, Stockton
