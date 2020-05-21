By now, I’m sure everyone is tired of hearing about the Coronavirus (I am too), so I am going to be writing about something I read in my Advanced Biology book about how rural areas can be more sustainable. It’s called polyculture — which, according to Merriam-Webster, is the simultaneous cultivation or growth of two or more compatible plants or organisms and especially crops or fish in a single area. In other words, growing more than one crop. I found this to be quite interesting and wanted to learn more about it.
Farming this way is much more labor intensive, but work equals reward. There are many different advantages to this system, which include:
•Nutrient In-take — what one crop doesn’t use, the other crop will use. Hence, getting the most use out of the soil — which in turn means it is used year round.
• Stable Yields — you do not have to worry (as much) about bad weather destroying your crop.
•Less land and water use.
•Soil erosion control.
•Increased biodiversity (a word I learned in Advanced Biology) basically meaning that it will help the flora and fauna around you.
•And crops are less susceptible to disease and pests.
Anyways, I found this quite interesting — it still is very new and is being explored in the United Kingdom.
Schiereck is the El Dorado Springs FFA chapter president.
