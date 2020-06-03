Everyone knows about the struggles dairy farmers have been going through these past few … well, years. It has been rough for them. The “Cheesehead” state, Wiscosin, lost 551 dairy farms in 2019, 638 in 2018, and 465 in 2017.
As of now, they have a little over 7,000 dairy farms left. According to the Missouri Department of Agriculture, “Missouri has 567 grade A and 220 manufacturing grade dairy farms along with 43 grade A and manufacturing grade processing plants.” To top it all off, I know I said I would not bring up the coronavirus … but we all know dairy farmers were told to dump their milk when it was in high demand.
Just here recently, cheese stocks have risen 8% and there’s roughly 1.4 billion pounds of cheese being refrigerated (as of Tuesday, April 30th.) My next statistic is coming straight from the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service: “COVID-19 has presented cheesemakers with a metaphorical roller coaster in regards to supply, demand, production and milk availability. Cheese producers are busier.”
Taking a look at butter we have, “The national butter market continues slowly recuperating from the effects of COVID-19. In general, butter sales into food service are gradually recovering as some restaurants slowly reopen across the country.” (USDA Agricultural Marketing Service).
Hopefully in seeing this, the dairy industry will recover from the punch-in-the-face they received early this spring.
Schiereck is the El Dorado Springs FFA chapter president.
