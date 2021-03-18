Dear Editor,
The article by Mary Shields, “Anti-net-metering bills” has information that concerns all users of electricity — not just those who also use solar. The bills before the House and Senate of Missouri are designed to give electric suppliers carte blanche for rate increases as they deem fit.
For instance beginning with line 207 of HB 539 — (quote) "14. Any costs incurred under this act by a retail electric supplier shall be recoverable in that utility's rate structure.”
This simply states the electric supplier can determine additional costs and then pass them on to the consumer.
For solar users, this is what the law that is being replaced says beginning with line 91 —
(3) If the electricity generated by the customer-generator exceeds the electricity supplied by the supplier during a billing period, the customer-generator shall be billed for the appropriate customer and demand charges for that billing period in accordance with subsection 3 of this section and shall be credited an amount at least equal to the avoided fuel cost of the excess kilowatt-hours generated during the billing period, with this credit applied to the following billing period.
Sac-Osage has not been following this. I have been using solar for almost a year. Many of those months, my bill has shown zero kw used. In most of those instances, my meter has actually run backwards, according to the bill I received. Yet, I still was charged much more than the simple maintenance fee of $30.
This new bill wants to penalize me and others (and eventually all consumers) for providing them with electricity, or for not using their services. In other words, if you cut back on your air-conditioning, you will be faced with a penalty for not using their service.
Contact your legislators and have them vote NO on HB539 and SB178.
Dale Hill
Stockton, MO
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.