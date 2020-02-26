Many community members are likely in the know when it comes to the Cedar County’s involvement with litigation opposed to recently-passed SB391 — a piece of legislation at the state level which eliminates many controls and enforcement of existing county health ordinances in relation to Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations.
In a recent visit with the Cedar County Republican, local farmer Lloyd Kempf conveyed a different take on the SB391 issue facing Missourians and said he believed a more balanced message should be communicated regarding the matter.
Kempf, who lives and farms in Cedar County, has one poultry house where he operates an egg production facility stocked with 20,000 laying hens.
Though many cases exist where bird operations — or CAFOs in general — operate under less than desirable conditions, Kempf said numerous operators like himself are very ethical.
When specifically asked if his birds were healthy and treated right, Kempf chuckled and replied with a grin.
“They have to be,” Kempf said. “Otherwise they won’t make anyone any money.”
Kempf went on to explain his operation is certified as a humane grower by two separate entities and those inspections cover a variety of living condition and health-related factors for commercial poultry.
In addition to those classifications, Kempf’s operation also is certified as organic and produces 15,300 eggs a day under the said label.
The company Kempf produces for inspects and audits his poultry production facilitiy at least once a month as well.
Kempf also is required to cycle out and completely replace his entire laying flock every 14 months with new stock.
Quick to acknowledge area frustrations, Kempf said he himself would be none-too-pleased if a multi-thousand hog operation were to spring up next to his farm in northern Cedar County. However, Kempf — who composts bird waste, spreads it on his own 70 acre farm and sells chicken litter by the ton as a more natural alternative to chemical fertilizers — said much of his concern comes from the need for balance in the overall public message being received by rural and agricultural communities throughout the state.
In relation to proper operations, the local producer said his methods are natural and his property’s freshwater well, along with a wet weather creek, have not been adversely affected by any of his ongoing practices.
“All we’ve been hearing in the local community seems to be putting these [CAFOs} down,” Kempf said delicately. “I understand some of that, I really do, but there’s much more to it when it comes to the agricultural side of things and how it works these days.”
Explaining further, Kempf said he understood the county government’s frustration with the state’s maneuvering and the side-stepping of existing health ordinances, too.
“We’ve got good commissioners here,” Kempf said. “They do a good job and that’s not what worries me. I just wish more people understood the [financial] margins of farming today. That’s more what I’m talking about. In my case, you just can’t make a living off of 500 chickens these days. Meat, eggs and goods like that do have to be produced in larger numbers and CAFOs — when operated and treated right — can be a good thing.”
Additional research, fact-finding, situational comparisons and open dialogues all were encouraged by Kempf and the local producer made clear he was not in any way at odds with those holding a differing view.
Local county officials involved with the ongoing SB391 lawsuit can be contacted via email at commsission@cedarcountymo.gov.
Editor’s note: To date, Cedar County has yet to deny a single CAFO from being built or operated in the county and currently has a health ordinance in place which addresses numerous facets of proper CAFO operational practices
Moreover, the commissioners and the collective county involvement with ongoing litigation focuses largely on what the presiding commissioner Marlon Collins has called a gross overstep by state legislation and an infringement on a county’s right to self-govern.
