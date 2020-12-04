Backwoods Sportsmen of El Dorado Springs, together with Sharp’s Taxidermy Studio of Jerico Springs, hosted their fourth annual Youth Big Buck and Doe Deer Contest for area youth Oct. 31-Nov. 1.
A total of 50 youth hunters participated by bringing in their deer.
Top prizes for both categories included:
First place — Savage Axis XP 350 Legend Rifles and two boxes of ammunition.
Second place — Guide Gear 270 Flare Ground Blinds.
Third place — Covert Trail Cameras.
These top six winners also received a personalized engraved contest cup and a barbecue gift certificate.
Every participant received door prizes as they checked in. All youth hunt participants were entered into additional drawings for some donated prize giveaways. Those lucky winners have been contacted.
A fundraiser gun raffle was held this year for the youth contest, as well. All proceeds go towards prizes for the kids. The lucky winner of the Winchester 350 Legend rifle also has been contacted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.