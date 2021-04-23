The Stockton United Methodist Go Green Team scheduled its eighth Dead Electronics and Appliances Recycling Drive from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on the Saturday after Earth Day, April 24, in the church parking lot on Mo. 32 east of the square. This is an opportunity for Stockton city residents to choose to recycle electronics and appliances instead of sending them to the landfill during the city’s large item trash pickup, usually scheduled after Memorial Day.
Go Green Team members ask that recyclers remain in your vehicles and follow traffic lanes as directed. Volunteers wearing masks will unload items. Due to the increased workload for the volunteers, it may take a little longer to inventory and unload.
Recycle these items for free: computers, keyboards, tablets, laptops, cords; small items with a cord or battery, such as toasters, curling irons, and coffee pots; CD/DVD/cassette players, VCRs, telephones/cell phones, fax machines; printers/copiers; satellite receivers; washers, dryers, refrigerators, microwaves; rechargeable battery packs; small batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, all buttons); CDs/DVDs (NO cassettes or VHS tapes); flash drives; EPS foam packaging blocks and coolers (white only, pristine clean, identifiable by small round beads molded together to form block or shape).
Recycle for a fee: CRT (Cathode Ray Tube) monitors and TVs under 26 inches diagonal, including those in wood cabinets ($25 each); CRT monitors and TVs over 26 inches diagonal ($30 each); flatscreen LCD or plasma TVs ($20 each). Fees collected pass directly to the recycling agencies to cover the special handling required to process those items.
A member of the team transports small batteries and CDs/DVDs to the Computer Recycling Center in Springfield which charges $1-4 per pound of batteries, depending on the kind, and $2 per pound to recycle CDs/DVDs. The team paid $76 to recycle these items collected at the last drive and welcomes small donations to help offset this cost.
Meredith Recycling collects and transports appliances, electronics and smaller items with a cord to their facility in Montrose where they dismantle and/or distribute them through appropriate channels.
Multiple components ranging from copper wiring to metal casing can be recycled into new items making them useful again while also keeping harmful chemicals or other components from polluting our environment.
To protect personal information, Meredith shreds items such as computer hard drives and cell phones.
We celebrate this sixth year of Meredith Recycling providing a convenient, local opportunity to responsibly dispose of unwanted and non-working electronics and appliances. They share our vision of protecting God’s good creation by reprocessing, reusing, and responsibly disposing of as many items as we can handle and for which we can find an end market.
Join our church family and the community as we strive to fill another semi-trailer and save hundreds of electronics and appliances from landfills or haphazard disposal.
Dunne is the SUMC Go Green Team recycling drive organizer.
