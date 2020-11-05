B5_Masons_Gun_Raffle_Winner_MB.jpg

Don Boultinghouse, left, shares his winning moment with local Stockton Masonic Lodge 283 secretary Bob Foster, right, after Boultinghouse was the lucky winner of the lodge’s charitable raffle for a 9mm pistol.

Boutlinghouse’s name was drawn at 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov.1, at the local lodge’s facility located on South Street in central Stockton. 

Lodge leadership collectively said it was glad a local resident was the winner of the firearm raffle and will use the proceeds to further the organizations local charitable outreach efforts. 

