The last time Stockton R-I band director and teacher Marvin Manring saw a disruption to the district’s band similar in scope to what the COVID-19 pandemic has caused, a tornado had damaged school property and prompted school to go out of session for around two weeks.
“When the tornado happened in 2003, we were in our last two to two-and-a-half weeks of school,” Manring said. “We had just performed our spring concert that Sunday afternoon (for) the high school band. We didn’t lose anything. We just lost the days of school. That one, we still were able to come together and perform at graduation.”
Now, with school being out of session for over a month and being closed indefinitely until the 2020-21 school year, many end-of-year festivities for the band — including a state competition — have been canceled.
This year, the band’s forte was at a “high level,” Manring said, noting he had been looking forward to the “festival season,” with a lot of events planned in the books.
“It’s just heartbreaking to look at that calendar of all the things we had laid out, and I just keep crossing them out one at a time,” Manring said. “You just watch those milestones go by.”
The band was scheduled to perform at Missouri’s state basketball tournament, a clinic performance at the Hammons Hall of Performing Arts in Springfield and Missouri’s state band festival, as well as a spaghetti dinner fundraiser with other district bands and the band’s annual spring concert at home, to name a few examples.
“It’s just not to be this time around,” Manring said. “It’s a real shame. I’ve been with these kids for eight years, these seniors, and they don’t get to play a lot of their capstone events.”
Manring said the band had enjoyed success throughout the year, but the last quarter of the year is typically the point where everything comes together.
Overall, there were 11 seniors through the year in R-I’s band this year.
“They’ve been a great class,” Manring said. “They’ve been go-getters and quality players and good leaders in the group the whole time they’ve been through. This is the group of kids who were a really big part of us playing at the state music educator convention a few years ago. They have a lot of good memories of being a part of this group.”
Several seniors had been working on solo and small ensemble pieces for the district and state music festivals, but those competitions fell to the wayside early in March.
“We had our festival coming up two weeks before everything really got canceled,” Manring said. “Even the district qualifying festival, they didn’t get the opportunity to perform.”
Manring said the writing was on the wall shortly into the shutdown. By the second time R-I’s school session had been put off by a week or two, the seniors could tell there was a long way to go.
During the band and choir’s last time spent together in a morning rehearsal this semester, they looked at the opportunity as their last time they could be together. Manring put things into a positive perspective for the students, telling them to take their instruments home and practice, because some of the year still may be salvaged, he said.
However, he said he usually likes for kids to keep the mentality in mind of playing as if the current moment is the last time they may get the opportunity to do it well, due to a famous band director’s advice that somebody could be listening to a piece of music for the first time in their life; there is a lesson to this notion, but this time around probably sinks deeper than other times, Manring said.
“The last time we were together, the band played the school song, finished their rehearsal, the choir sang the Irish blessing,” Manring said. “There were some moist eyes in the room — mine, because when you’re going out into the unknown and you have no idea when you’re going to see these kids again as a group, and as it turns out, yes, these kids will not play together again or sing together again as the group they were.”
The band will regroup, however, and there will be quality players in each grade next year, Manring noted, but as far as he knows at this point, some of the recommendations being made in regards to what kind of things the music group can do next year and how schools can start back up are unknown.
“Music programs are in danger,” he said. “We’ve got to think of ways to keep kids playing and keep them involved and excited for those days when we can finally get back together, because if we’re supposed to be six feet apart, but if I’m blowing a (musical) horn at you, you’re probably better off being fifteen to eighteen feet away.”
In general, Manring said every class of seniors has been a joy, but this year’s senior class not seeing their final achievements play out in the traditional sense is highly disappointing.
“I work with these kids day-in and day-out, from their very first notes on the instrument, and I remind them constantly about where they started and how much progress they have made, even in their senior year,” he said. “We grow up as a family and I know they depend on getting their day started with music. We do a lot over the years together to represent the school and community and they take a lot of pride in keeping a strong tradition alive.”
Every class which comes along strengthens this tradition, he said, and they also can take a lot of pride in knowing our school is recognized around the state because of their efforts.
