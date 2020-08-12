Millions have come to know Steve Grant from KY3 in Springfield over the decades.
Throughout the years, those who have followed the local NBC news television station have watched Grant in almost every role a news anchor can hold.
Born in Bolivar and a Springfield native, Grant found his professional calling at an early age and said his enomration with television began early in his childhood when he had the opportunity to participate on a KY3 youth program, Children’s Hour, hosted by Norma Champion, locally known to generations as “Aunt Norma.”
Starting humbly, Grant's storied career began when he was still in local academia, pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism from Evangel College, now Evangel University.
Climbing the ranks through the local NBC affiliate in Springfield, Grant initially began his tenure with the local news organization in the summer of 1976 as an intern writing news briefs and filling on-air spots for morning, noon, evening and weekend newscasts, as well as some brief work as an infrequent forecaster presenting the local weekend weather.
“In those early days, I would come in to the station, compose and write news pieces, return to campus for classes, then do the same around lunch and the noon broadcasts,” Grant said. “It was quite an experience and I grew from it and I am where I am today because of it.”
Grant said he never expected his career path to bring him to where he is today, let alone be blessed with an honor reserved for very select company as a commencement speaker for the university he himself attended more than four decades ago.
All of this change with a phone call from retiring Evangel University president, Carol A. Taylor, PhD, called some weeks back, not only requesting Grant give the salutory graduation address, but to inform him he had been selected to receive the univeristy’s first and only honorary doctorate to date.
“It's an honor beyond words,” Grant said of the distinguished accolade bestowed upon him.
“When I was asked to be this year's [Evangel University] graduation commencement speaker, I was taken aback. But, when the president followed the request with the news I had been chosen as the first ricpient of an honorary doctorate from Evangel [Univeristy], I was at a loss for words. An immediate response response escaped me because I was truly touched by the gesture.”
Grant went on to note his emotions were hard to describe and he momentarily questioned the honor itself.
“I thought, 'why me,' and was moved by it,” Grant said, noting his difficulty assimilating his feelings into words regarding his being chosen as the local university's first recipient of an honorary doctorate. “For years, it was just understood the university wasn't in the business of presenting these honorary doctorates. To be the first one reciving such an honor is indescribable.”
Grant went on to confirm the three greatest honors in his life were having the woman he loved ask him to marry her, achieving the respect of his fellow peers and being asked to be the commencement speaker at his alma mater.
In speaking to those who made the selection and deemed him worthy of the univeristy’s first honorary doctoral degree, Grant took no credit himself, but rather used the opportunity to endorse and support the leadership and faculty of Evangel Univeristy itself.
“So many there and around me and have done far more than myself in sharing the gospel,” Grant said. “I view this as more of a tribute to past and present faculty, my friends, my loved ones and all those who have kept and grown the Evangel [University] mission to what it is today.”
Looking ahead and conventionally speculating, many could say Grant's tenure is nearing its exodus, but the veteran anchor will not concede or commit to a retirement date just yet – even as his career in local news nears the half-century mark.
“I'm not sure I'm quite there,” Grant said with a confident chuckle when asked of his potential retirement plans. “I'll know when it's time, but that time's not now, so we'll see.”
In the coming week, Evangel Univeristy will host its first ever virual commencement ceremonies beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 15, online at www.eveangel.edu.
Remaining active in many facets of locam journalism and still aiming to perfect his chosen craft, Grant still guest lectures to some introductory broadcasting classes at Evengel Univeristy on a semi-frequent basis. He also is the current regional chapter president of the Mid-America Emmy Awards, an organization which monitors and highlights outstanding journalism achievements in 19 areas across the nation.
In summation, Grant has achieved more than most in his chosen career path and remained dedicated to the art of journalism.
Bringing local news to his community for decades has been his calling – one he pursued with a fervent passion and dedication to his beloved Ozarks – and few can ever say they did the same.
Congrats, Uncle Steve. If anyone is deserving of this unique and first-time honor, it most certainly is you.
You are a true gem of the Ozarks, and it will take a stout replacement to match your nearly half-century of commitment, coverage and dedication to local journalism.
