Veterans, boosters and auxiliary members gathered at Amvets Post 116, Stockton, Saturday, Nov. 9,
The event also offered free hot dogs, side dishes and desserts for the entire community.
Numerous new membership applications were submitted to post leadership and members on hand all collectively called the event a successful effort.
The post is continuing its membership drive through the month of November in observance of Veterans Day and invites the community to come visit the post to consider membership opportunities.
Veterans and non-veterans are all eligible to join and participate in meetings, events and most all post functions.
Recently, the post also added college and professional football packages to its weekly offerings, as well as numerous made-to-order $5 appetizers.
The facility also can be rented for special events or private parties and plays host to weekly events, pool tournaments, shuffleboard and regular gatherings.
Stockton Amvets 116 is located at 11885 E. Mo. 32, 4 miles west of the Stockton square, and additional information regarding membership, post amenities, upcoming events and facility rentals can be obtained by calling 276-3414 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday every week.
