Prior to the Memorial Day weekend on Thursday, May 27, the AmVets Post 116 hosted a special meeting to discuss several topics, from elections to volunteer help.
The meeting was a nomination night for officers and volunteers for the post. Attendees were given a single sheet of paper as this year’s nominees were given to post commander Ed Graham for final results.
“My intention is to try to include everybody in all the nominations we can,” Graham said. “Our membership is not up to par as far as veterans and that nature.”
The finalists will be written in on the final ballot as the election will take place on Wednesday, June 12.
Voted on positions include commander, adjutant and financial secretary. Volunteer positions still need to be filled, including kitchen, deliveries, ordering supplies, cooking, mowing, clean-up and maintenance.
“If we start sharing these duties, then we can get back on track,” Graham said. “We have had board meetings with five or six people. Those five or six people are the ones who are volunteering to bring in the food… We need more people to donate, volunteer and bring things in. I do not care if it is a cheesecake, can of corn or a loaf of bread. There are only certain people doing that right now.”
Amvets is located four miles west of Stockton at 11885 E. Mo. 32. For more information, call (417) 276-3414. For those who would like to contribute any amount to replace some of the post’s loss from the Saturday, May 22 incident, donations can be sent to AmVets Post #116 — P.O. Box 898 Stockton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.