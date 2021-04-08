In the last edition for the Cedar County Republican, the newspaper posted a story on the most recent Amvets Post 116 meeting. For the article, it had been said Amvets would close the doors at the end of the month if no help had been provided.
After discussion with a local veteran, Glenn Burnaman, the Amvets Post 116 hopes to extend the stay at the facility on 11885 MO-32, only four miles west of Stockton. At the meeting, as said prior, the building would close with assistance near the end of March. Closing down is one of the many options for Amvets according to Burnaman. Other options include assistance from fundraisers towards Post 116, monetary donations or more volunteer help from local members/area residents. One does not have to be in the military to help out at Post 116.
Those interested can do their part as well by chipping in towards the Friday dinners at Amvets. On Friday, April 9, Post 116 will host a dinner where tenderloins will be served. Amvets will host three more dinners following the one on April 9. Dinners include fried chicken (April 16), Italian (April 23) and catfish (April 30).
Duties still are needed for the Amvets such as managing the kitchen, fundraiser chairman, managing gambling, bar operations as well as orders and deliveries. According to Amvets leaders, one does not need to be in the military or within the organization to help out. Monetary and food donations are needed as well.
Amvets Post 116 is located west of Stockton at 11885 MO-32 or give them a call at 276-3414.
