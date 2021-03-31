On Sunday, March 28, the Amvets Post 116 hosted a benefit for the family of West Lee Mitchell, brother of Chris Pitcher and grandson of Loretta Simmons, both of Stockton. The event featured a benefit fish fry as well as a charitable auction.
A freewill offering was also available for attendees wishing to make a contribution in place of a per-plate charge for the Amvets meal.
Last month, Mitchell, was killed in a vehicular accident. Mitchell was his significant other’s only means of support as she attended schooling for a nursing certification at the time of the incident.
This is when Chris Pitcher took it upon himself to coordinate such an event to provide financial relief for his brother’s significant other, Destinee Trybus, assisting in securing a new residence and vehicle. Trybus lost her residence and vehicle immediately upon Mitchell’s passing. All proceeds went towards Trybus.
“This is just to raise money to help me out. I lost my car in the accident,” Trybus said. “I really appreciate all that came to the event. It is an amazing, small community you guys have here.”
Items were auctioned off by Mayor Roger Hamby. Items included furniture, collectibles, pies, cakes and even clothes.
“We will use this money to get some wheels under her feet first of all,” Pitcher said. “Hopefully, we can put a deposit down on a little apartment or studio or something she can have on her own. She is staying on her mom’s couch … I didn’t go around asking people if they wanted to make a donation. I figured if they come eat fish and if want to donate, they can make a donation on their plate … very great turnout.”
Grandmother of Pitcher, Loretta Simmons, added, “You really see the support in the smaller communities. You would not see that in a larger city.”
Those still seeking to make a donation to the cause are welcome to call Chris Pitcher, the event’s coordinator, at (417) 955-3291.
