The Amvets Post 116 in Stockton hosted the weekly dinner where fried chicken was the meal of choice. The next meal will be 6 p.m. on Friday, April 23, Italian. All meals are $10, it includes side dishes and a dessert. Amvets is located four miles west of Stockton at 11885 E. Hwy. 32.
Amvets holds weekly dinner
Patrons help themselves to fried chicken
- By Aaron Pyle
