Dear Editor,
The Trent-Sallee American Legion Post 230 and Auxiliary, Stockton, wish to thank everyone who contributed to the success of our recent blood drives.
We appreciate the Cedar County Republican helping to get the word out with articles and drive details in the weeks just prior to the drives, as well as the many local businesses who allow us to place posters in their workplaces.
A special thanks goes out to all who donated blood or made an attempt to donate. At our most recent drive on Friday, Jan. 8, we surpassed our goal of 22 units with a total of 27 units donated. Thank you all.
With the success we have had with our first three blood drives, we have committed to holding an additional three drives in the coming year. These drives tentatively are scheduled for Friday, April 2, Monday, June 28, and Friday, Oct. 8.
So, mark your calendar and plan to join us. Making an appointment in the week prior to the drive will assure you a speedy donation process with little or no wait time. Appointments also help us keep the number of donors present at any one time to a minimum and help us maintain recommended social distancing.
Our drives are held from 1-6 p.m. in the lower level of the Stockton Community Building, just north of the town square.
We hope to see you there.
Carla Griffin
Stockton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.